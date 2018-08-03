NFL announces Pro Bowl is headed back to Orlando for 2019

The Pro Bowl is heading back to Orlando for a third year, as the NFL announced Friday that the postseason game will be played Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. at Camping World Stadium.

The Bucs have sent two players in each of the two years the game has been played, with DT Gerald McCoy and WR Mike Evans after the 2016 season, and McCoy and LB Kwon Alexander after this past season.

"We're excited to return to Orlando for the Pro Bowl, and to provide the ultimate football and family experience to our fans, players and partners," said NFL senior vice president of events Peter O'Reilly in a statement.

Video: Bucs’ @kwon Alexander talks about the experience of his first Pro Bowl today in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/HvbD488rSq — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 28, 2018

The game, again featuring 88 players and an NFC/AFC split, will be shown on ESPN and simulcast on ABC, and tickets will go on sale this fall. Season-ticket members for all 32 team are automatically included in pre-sale opportunities, as are any fans who bought tickets to previous Pro Bowls in Orlando.

"We're thrilled to welcome the NFL Pro Bowl back to our city and Camping World Stadium," Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement. "The NFL returning one of its marquee events to our community for a third time solidifies our reputation as one of the premier sports destinations in the nation."