Mike Evans says Bucs’ new facility has helped him adjust to playing indoors

TAMPA — Bucs receiver Mike Evans has never been a fan of playing in indoor stadiums, where he says he has struggled to see the football and has lost some passes in the lights.

His best game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans came two years ago when he caught seven passes for 97 yards. But last season he was blanketed by Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who held Evans to one catch for 13 yards on six targets.

That may have more to do with Lattimore than the lights, but Evans says he feels more comfortable after working in the Bucs' facility, which opened near the middle of the 2017 season.

"It does help. It helps a lot," Evans said. "Because when you're outside and we have to make that transition to go in for practice the second half of practice sometimes, in the indoor, your depth perception changes a lot so you've got to get used to that. You have to just get out there early and get a feel for your cleats and then the lights. But the best thing about being indoors is that you don't have to worry about weather. So the passing game should be there. And it's not going to be as hot."

The last time the Bucs played at New Orleans, Evans was penalized for a blindside hit on Lattimore, which led to him being suspended for the next game.

"I know were both young and we're both in the same division so we'll play each other twice a year if we're both healthy," Evans said. "I look forward to the matchup, all matchups. But specifically in this case. He's the Defensive Rookie of the Year, a great player. I look forward to the matchup."