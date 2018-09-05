Notice

Your privacy is important to us. We have updated our privacy policy to better explain how we use data on this site. Read it here

Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans says Bucs’ new facility has helped him adjust to playing indoors

Rick StroudTimes staff writer
More articles 
Published:
Updated: September 5, 2018 at 12:05 PM

TAMPA — Bucs receiver Mike Evans has never been a fan of playing in indoor stadiums, where he says he has struggled to see the football and has lost some passes in the lights.

His best game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans came two years ago when he caught seven passes for 97 yards. But last season he was blanketed by Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who held Evans to one catch for 13 yards on six targets.

That may have more to do with Lattimore than the lights, but Evans says he feels more comfortable after working in the Bucs' facility, which opened near the middle of the 2017 season.

"It does help. It helps a lot," Evans said. "Because when you're outside and we have to make that transition to go in for practice the second half of practice sometimes, in the indoor, your depth perception changes a lot so you've got to get used to that. You have to just get out there early and get a feel for your cleats and then the lights. But the best thing about being indoors is that you don't have to worry about weather. So the passing game should be there. And it's not going to be as hot."

The last time the Bucs played at New Orleans, Evans was penalized for a blindside hit on Lattimore, which led to him being suspended for the next game.

"I know were both young and we're both in the same division so we'll play each other twice a year if we're both healthy," Evans said. "I look forward to the matchup, all matchups. But specifically in this case. He's the Defensive Rookie of the Year, a great player. I look forward to the matchup."

Comments
Bucs optimistic Donovan Smith will play against Saints

Bucs optimistic Donovan Smith will play against Saints

TAMPA — The Bucs are optimistic left tackle Donovan Smith, who has been out with a knee sprain for two weeks, will play Sunday against the Saints.Smith has never missed a game since coming to the Bucs, a streak of 48 consecutive starts.He retur...
Updated: 1 hour ago
Bucs Carl Nassib looking for a fresh start away from the Hard Knocks cameras

Bucs Carl Nassib looking for a fresh start away from the Hard Knocks cameras

Defensive end Carl Nassib, who was claimed off waivers from the Browns where he was a star on Hard Knocks, said he's glad to be part of the Bucs. He also doesn't miss the HBO cameras."It's been pretty exciting," Nassib said. "What is today? I was goi...
Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Evans says Bucs new facility has helped him adjust to playing indoors

Mike Evans says Bucs new facility has helped him adjust to playing indoors

TAMPA — Bucs receiver Mike Evans has never been a fan of playing in indoor stadiums, where he says he has struggled to see the football and has lost some passes in the lights.His best game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans came two ...
Updated: 4 hours ago
Bucs 2018: Story lines for every game this season

Bucs 2018: Story lines for every game this season

TAMPA — Here's a game-by-game look at the Bucs' 2018 schedule, including three story lines and time/date/place/TV information for all 16 games:Week 1 at New OrleansTime: 1 p.m.Date: Sept. 9Where: Superdome, New OrleansTV: FoxStory lines...
Updated: 4 hours ago
Follow the footsteps of Isaiah Johnsons NFL journey if you can keep up

Follow the footsteps of Isaiah Johnsons NFL journey if you can keep up

TAMPA — You don't want the phone to ring on cut down day in the NFL. You don't want caller I.D. to confirm the bad news. If you're a player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the day the team has to trim its roster to 53 players, hello means goodb...
Updated: 10 hours ago
NFL Kickoff 2018: Tom Jones Two Cents on the upcoming season

NFL Kickoff 2018: Tom Jones Two Cents on the upcoming season

Tampa Bay Times columnist Tom Jones offers up his Two Cents on the NFL season.Three teams on the rise1. TexansThe Texans will be way better than the 4-12 they were a year ago. That's assuming their best defensive player, DE J.J. Watt, and their best ...
Published: 09/04/18
Mike Evans is always game when asked to help with a good cause

Mike Evans is always game when asked to help with a good cause

TAMPA — It's the first week of the regular season, and as the Bucs on Monday began preparations to play the Saints, Mike Evans was bracing for a lopsided, laugh-track loss.The Pro Bowl receiver is among the most competitive players in the NFL, ...
Published: 09/03/18
Bucs DT Vita Vea still not in game shape

Bucs DT Vita Vea still not in game shape

First-round Bucs pick Vita Vea did not practice Monday and apparently isn't expected to play Sunday at New Orleans due to a slow recovery from a calf strain he suffered the first day in pads."He's making good progress," coach Dirk Koetter said. "Unfo...
Published: 09/03/18
Bucs go to work without Jameis Winston. It was a little bit strange, coach Dirk Koetter says

Bucs go to work without Jameis Winston. It was a little bit strange, coach Dirk Koetter says

It hit Mike Evans when he pulled his car into the AdventHealth Training Center on Monday morning and the parking space next to him was empty."We park by each other and I forgot he was going to be gone this week and he just wasn't there and I pulled r...
Published: 09/03/18
Bucs claim defensive end Carl Nassib off waivers from the Browns

Bucs claim defensive end Carl Nassib off waivers from the Browns

Still looking to add pass rush help, the Bucs claimed Browns defensive end Carl Nassib off waivers Monday.Nassib, a third-round pick out of Penn State in 2016, had 5.5 sacks, 52 tackles and nine pass deflections in two seasons with the Browns.To make...
Published: 09/03/18