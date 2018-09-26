Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast: The Bucs’ starting quarterback will be …

Jameis Winston returned to One Buc Place on Tuesday, and head coach Dirk Koetter informed him and Ryan Fitzpatrick which quarterback will start this weekend against the Bears. But, Koetter isn't letting the cat out of the bag.

Rick Stroud discusses the situation, explaining that Fitzpatrick didn't play as poorly as you might have thought Monday against the Steelers.

He also talks about the offensive line problems, how safety Chris Conte's injury affects the defense, and whether you can hit a quarterback at all these days.

Plus, the Rays have been officially eliminated from the playoffs. And, the Lightning moves closer to the start of the regular season.

