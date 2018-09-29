Notice

Your privacy is important to us. We have updated our privacy policy to better explain how we use data on this site. Read it here

Saturday, September 29, 2018
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs-Bears: The ‘FitzMagic’ trick that could await Khalil Mack

Rick StroudTimes staff writer
More articles 
Published:
Updated: September 29, 2018 at 12:11 PM

CHICAGO — It's not unusual to find a quarterback buried like a dog's bone beneath Khalil Mack.

The Bears linebacker is tied for the NFL lead with four sacks and has forced three fumbles, recovered one and has an interception.

But in this Year of Roughing the Passer, what surprises even Mack is that he has not been buried under yellow flags.

The Bears have a league-leading 14 sacks without a roughing penalty.

RELATED: More Bucs coverage

"I thought I might get called last week," Mack said. " But who knows? Just got to keep coming. If they finally call a penalty, let it be.''

The law of averages — and the long arm of the NFL's new roughing laws — could catch up with him Sunday when the Bucs visit Soldier Field.

Especially if Ryan Fitzpatrick starts again for Tampa Bay.

In one of the least appreciated "FitzMagic" tricks, he's drawn more roughing-the-passer penalties than any quarterback since 2009.

The 38 automatic first-downs Fitzpatrick has drawn in 119 games are magnified by the fact the next closest QBs — Drew Brees and Matt Ryan — each have drawn 29 penalties in 155 and 154 games respectively.

Fitzpatrick has drawn a league-leading five flags this season — including two on Monday night against the Steelers, when Pittsburgh hit him 13 times.

"Physically, I feel good,'' Fitzpatrick said. "I didn't get hit in the preseason. Didn't get much those first two games. So it's kind of nice to get one of those games in where you get hit around a little bit and feel like you're part of the team and a football player."

The NFL's new roughing-the-passer penalty, however, has some questioning whether quarterbacks are still being treated like football players. In an effort to protect their biggest stars, implemented Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9 of the NFL rulebook saying a defensive player may not unnecessarily or violently throw the QB down or land on top of him with some of most of the defender's weight.

The change is the talk of the league. Gerald McCoy, micced up for the Buc-Steelers game, was heard apologizing to Ben Roethlisberger while drawing a roughing penalty. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the change has altered the game "as much as any one (rule) I have seen make a change from our past."

There have been 34 roughing the passer calls this season through three weeks.

Last year at the same point? 16.

The four combined roughing calls in the Bucs-Steelers game were the most in an NFL game since 2001, according to ESPN.

Roethlisberger is 6-foot-5, 241-pounds with a reputation as one of the hardest quarterbacks to get on the ground. So it was surprising to see him be chopped down so easily Monday when Bucs defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul stretched his right hand, glancing Roethlisberger's helmet.

Roethlisberger stumbled backward and hit the ground like he had been struck by an anvil.

The Bucs were flagged. A couple days later, Roethlisberger admitted to a Flop-lisberger.

"You know, I might've went to the ground a little bit to sell it, but it definitely got me,'' Roethlisberger at Pittsburgh radio station. "So I think that's a good call."

Pierre-Paul's penalty was called because defenders are not allowed to strike a quarterback in the head. But the proclivity for referees to call roughing the passer penalties this season may result in what happened Monday night when Big Ben pretended somebody cleaned his clock.

What's next? Could quarterbacks take advantage of this rule with a few acting lessons? Is this going to become like a basketball player taking a charge? All that's missing is the cold spray and two guys carrying a stretcher as part of the routine and a soccer game is going to break out.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale was appalled by what he saw on film of the play.

"Let's not turn this into the NBA flop fest,'' Martindale said. "Cause now the quarterbacks are making a mockery of it to the officials in the league. Now you're insulting the officials and the league if you (flop)."

Maybe so, 15 yards and a first down are huge incentives for trying to coax a flag. Receivers have been known to be knocked down by a feather in an effort to attract a pass interference penalty. Punters have been the thespians of the NFL for decades.

Why not embellish a little?

"No. I don't think so,'' Fitzpatrick said. "I would hope not. I don't think the theatrics is part of what we do at this position.''

Besides, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter says, most quarterbacks want to avoid hits, not invite them.

"I think the officials are better than that,'' Koetter said. "I think our officials are really good in this league and I think they're better. We've all seen plays whether it be pros or college, I would guess what you're talking about is like a punter gets barely touched on a punt and goes down. I just think that the refs in this league are just too good. I also think the quarterbacks are so locked into what they're doing I think it would be hard to say, 'I'm going to fake it.' Trust me, those hits hurt. I think it would be hard to fake it.''

Contact Rick Stroud at [email protected] Follow @NFLStroud

Comments
Bucs-Bears: The FitzMagic trick that could await Khalil Mack

Bucs-Bears: The FitzMagic trick that could await Khalil Mack

CHICAGO — It's not unusual to find a quarterback buried like a dog's bone beneath Khalil Mack.The Bears linebacker is tied for the NFL lead with four sacks and has forced three fumbles, recovered one and has an interception.But in this Year of ...
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Sound-Smarter-Than-Your-Friends Guide to Buccaneers-Bears: The most exciting offense vs. the most exciting defense

Sound-Smarter-Than-Your-Friends Guide to Buccaneers-Bears: The most exciting offense vs. the most exciting defense

For five straight seasons we’ve been at this, the Buccaneers and Bears in the Chris Conte Commiseration Bowl. One turnover-filled snoozefest after another.But this time is different. And not just because fans won’t have Conte to kick arou...
Updated: 5 hours ago
Bucs rookie defensive backs Carlton Davis, Jordan Whitehead questionable for Bears

Bucs rookie defensive backs Carlton Davis, Jordan Whitehead questionable for Bears

TAMPA — As if the Bucs didn't have enough concerns in their secondary, two rookies who figured to either start or play significantly against the Chicago Bears were downgraded and questionable for Sunday's game.CB Carlton Davis appeared on the i...
Published: 09/28/18
Bucs first-round pick Vita Vea could make his NFL debut Sunday at Chicago

Bucs first-round pick Vita Vea could make his NFL debut Sunday at Chicago

TAMPA — Bucs DT Vita Vea "does have a chance" to make his NFL debut Sunday at Chicago, coach Dirk Koetter said.Vea, the first-round pick from Washington who missed seven weeks with a calf injury, returned to practice last week but did not play ...
Published: 09/28/18
The Big Lead: If Bucs want to be the Chiefs, they should trade Jameis Winston now

The Big Lead: If Bucs want to be the Chiefs, they should trade Jameis Winston now

With the possible exception of the Rams, no team in football has played better this season than the Chiefs.And the Bucs could be just like them.All they have to do is trade Jameis Winston.At least, in the view of news blog, The Big Lead.Ryan Fitzpatr...
Published: 09/28/18
Bucs-Bears: Guess which NFL passer has been roughed the most

Bucs-Bears: Guess which NFL passer has been roughed the most

TAMPA — Drew Brees has played almost 40 more games and attempted nearly 2,500 more passes.Aaron Rodgers has been sacked more often — 176 more times to be exact.But when it comes to drawing roughing-the-passer penalties in the NF...
Published: 09/28/18
Looks like Bucs made right decision to stick with Dirk Koetter over Chucky sequel

Looks like Bucs made right decision to stick with Dirk Koetter over Chucky sequel

TAMPA — Only time will tell, but it certainly appears as if the Bucs' ownership made a good decision in sticking with Dirk Koetter as their head coach after a 5-11 season rather than replace him with Jon Gruden.Notwithstanding that Koetter is o...
Published: 09/28/18
Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast: Rick Stroud previews Bucs-Bears

Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast: Rick Stroud previews Bucs-Bears

Rick Stroud previews Sunday's Bucs-Bears matchup as head coach Dirk Koetter continues to play coy about whether Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback.Plus, he looks ahead to the college football weekend and answers yo...
Published: 09/28/18
Bucs fans enamored with Ryan Fitzpatricks quiet charm

Bucs fans enamored with Ryan Fitzpatricks quiet charm

ST. PETERSBURG  — The man on the phone was named Ray Glover. He is retired and lives in Sun City Center. He just wanted to talk about Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Ray is 79, but the last few weeks have made him feel young again. It h...
Published: 09/28/18
Who will be the Buccaneers starting quarterback? Shhhh! Loose lips sink ships!

Who will be the Buccaneers starting quarterback? Shhhh! Loose lips sink ships!

TAMPA — Maybe it's not the Manhattan Project, but the Buccaneers continue to keep classified the identity of their starting quarterback. Sources close to the top-secret situation tell the Tampa Bay Times, however, that it will be either some gu...
Published: 09/27/18