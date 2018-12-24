Could Bucs reserve QB Ryan Griffin take his first NFL snaps Sunday?

TAMPA — With the fate of their season determined, Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter said Monday the team would like to see QB Ryan Griffin take his first NFL snaps in a regular season game Sunday against Atlanta.

Griffin, who served as the No. 2 quarterback in Dallas for the first time in a game in which Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick both were available, has yet to take an NFL snap outside of preseason games.

"The guy's been here for three years," Koetter said. "He's worked his tail off."

Griffin, 29, competed with Fitzpatrick for the backup job last season but missed most of the season due to injury. The team has always been high on him.

"I think Ryan Griffin is a really good quarterback," Koetter said. "He tears it up in practice everyday, but he's never had the chance to prove it in a real game. After it was clear where our season was going to end up, Ryan Fitzpatrick did his job for us this year."

Griffin posted a 105.3 quarterback rating in four preseason games this season, completing 68 percent of his passes for a total of 518 yards and four touchdowns. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Fitzpatrick will also be a free agent and at this point, it doesn't appear the Bucs will keep him in 2019.

"He may or not be back," Koetter said. "That's not for today's topic, but we just would like to see Ryan Griffin get a chance to get into a game if the opportunity presents itself."