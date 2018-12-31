OLLI-USF to debut its winter courses with a Winter Open House

EAST TAMPA — The Osher Lifelong Institute at the University of South Florida aims to promote the joy of learning, personal creativity and quality aging.

Its mantra: “I am still learning,” supports this mission with courses that are taught by retired professors, USF faculty and qualified professionals. Although there are no grades, there will be occasional homework.

In preparation for its upcoming courses, OLLI-USF will hold its 2019 “Winter Open House” at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 9) at TPepin's Hospitality Centre, 4121 N 50th St.

Not only will the public hear from the winter faculty about their courses, but Tampa Bay Times columnist and newly appointed assistant sports editor Ernest Hooper will keynote the event, highlighting the Changing Dynamics of Journalism: An Insider's View.

The open house is free and open to the public. To RSVP for the event leave a message at (813) 974-5848.

The open house will preview the more than 180 classes offered, and provide information on OLLI-USF's day trips and lectures at 34 venues throughout Hillsborough County.

A sampling of classes in North Tampa include Baroque: A Study of Art, Music and Life by Jeanna Whiting at the USF campus, Passport to India by Bharat Pathakjee at nearby University Village, Gentle, Mindful Yoga with Clara Schönborn-Lowe at the Pebble Creek Community Center in New Tampa, Designing Your Beautiful Florida Landscape with Laurie Poiter-Brown at Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, Vietnam: 50th Year Anniversary with Fred Tomasello Jr. at the Concordia Village of Tampa, and the Renaissance Senior Living Center will host the Bill of Rights by Mike Pheneger.

For South Tampa residents, OLLI offers classes at the Florida Aquarium, The Tampa Museum of Art, the Straz Center, the Tampa Port Authority, The Canterbury Tower on Bayshore and the Glazer Family JCC.

Such classes include Wright’s Gem: Child of the Sun Campus with Mark Tlachac, Getting to Know Opera with Beryl Byles, Understanding Saudi Arabia with Fred Gerlach, Tampa History: The Glorious and the Scandalous with Ron Weaver and Viruses: Good and Bad by Steven Specter.