Tampa Bay Times wins honors in Florida journalism contest, including Paul Hansell Award

A Tampa Bay Times reporter won one of the top awards for journalism in Florida and the staff collected three first-place awards in the 2020 Florida Society of News Editors journalism contest.

Times staff writer Zachary T. Sampson won the Paul Hansell Award for Distinguished Achievement in Florida Journalism, which recognizes overall excellence in reporting and writing for a body of work in 2019. It is viewed as one of the most prestigious awards in Florida journalism and is judged on the “sum of a writer’s work, its range and diversity.”

Zachary T. Sampson. [ Times ]

Staff writer Matt Baker won first place in the Sports category for his coverage of college football, NASCAR and more, while designers Tara McCarty, Sean Kristoff-Jones and Lisa Merklin won first place for the “Best pages of 2019.”

Lane DeGregory won first place in the feature writing section for her project “No such thing as SIDS in Pinellas County,” which took a deep dive into Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and how it has affected families in Tampa Bay.

The awards were announced in a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

“These awards recognize the terrific breadth and depth of our journalism — from great feature writing to sports writing, from explanatory reporting to investigative reporting, and from editorials to page design,” said Times Executive Editor Mark Katches.

Along with CENTRO Tampa, a Spanish language newspaper owned by the Times, seven more awards with second and third-place finishes were won by CENTRO/Times journalists.

Those awards were as follows:

The second-place winners for Investigative Reporting on the series “Powerless: The problems with Florida’s Baker Act” were Neil Bedi, Leonora LaPeter Anton, Megan Reeves, Jack Evans and John Pendygraft. The series exposed flaws in the way schools and police departments are implementing Florida’s mental health law, and how one Florida psychiatric hospital made millions off of patients who had no choice but to be there.

The second-place winner for Feature Writing was Jack Evans for his piece “America’s oldest hippo confronts his age.” The story profiles Lu, who is America’s oldest hippo and a sight to see in Homosassa Springs.

The second-place winner for Sports in the Spanish Language division was Carlos Bohórquez, for a body of work throughout 2019 while writing for CENTRO Tampa.

The second-place winner for Features and Enterprise Writing in the Spanish Language division were Myriam Silva-Warren and Claudia A. Flores for their piece “Cielo Gómez: Servicio sin barreras,” which profiles Mexican activist Cielo Magdalena Gómez López and her journey to the United States. Here is the English language version.

The third-place winner for Enterprise Stories was Sampson and Douglas R. Clifford for their work on the series “The Driftwood.” The series follows the Wood family, owners of the Driftwood Inn in Mexico Beach, as they tried to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

The third-place winner for Editorials was Tim Nickens for his editorials “On schools, health care and government secrecy.”

The third-place winner for Sports in the Spanish division was Juan Carlos Chávez, for a body of work throughout 2019 while writing for CENTRO Tampa.