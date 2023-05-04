Advertisement

St. Petersburg Historic Kenwood neighborhood drug house busted, cops say

A man was arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was filed at the home.
A St. Petersburg man has been arrested on a number of narcotics charges that include operating a drug house in the Historic Kenwood neighborhood of the city.
A St. Petersburg man has been arrested on a number of narcotics charges that include operating a drug house in the Historic Kenwood neighborhood of the city. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and DIRK SHADD | Times ]
By
Published 35 minutes ago

A St. Petersburg man has been arrested on a number of narcotics charges that include operating a drug house in the Historic Kenwood neighborhood of the city.

St. Petersburg police said in arrest affidavits that Austin Francis, 28, ran the drug house in the 2800 block of Fourth Ave. N.

He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on multiple drug trafficking charges. Police said they found more than four ounces of MDMA, more than three ounces of cocaine, nearly five pounds of marijuana and nearly 15 ounces of of suspected psilocybin. The psilocybin, which is found in certain mushrooms, is pending lab analysis, arrest reports state.

Arrest reports state that investigators served a search warrant at the home after Francis had made a series of drug transactions over several months.

He was being held at the Pinellas County jail Thursday with bail initially set at $375,000.

St. Petersburg police said Austin Francis, 28, operated a drug house in the 2800 block of 4th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.
St. Petersburg police said Austin Francis, 28, operated a drug house in the 2800 block of 4th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. [ Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ]
Up next:Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye classic in hit song, jury finds
  • Chris Tisch - Senior News Editor, Breaking News and Criminal Justice
    Chris Tisch

    Senior News Editor, Breaking News and Criminal Justice

MORE FOR YOU

Advertisement
Advertisement