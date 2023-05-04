St. Petersburg Historic Kenwood neighborhood drug house busted, cops say

A St. Petersburg man has been arrested on a number of narcotics charges that include operating a drug house in the Historic Kenwood neighborhood of the city.

St. Petersburg police said in arrest affidavits that Austin Francis, 28, ran the drug house in the 2800 block of Fourth Ave. N.

He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on multiple drug trafficking charges. Police said they found more than four ounces of MDMA, more than three ounces of cocaine, nearly five pounds of marijuana and nearly 15 ounces of of suspected psilocybin. The psilocybin, which is found in certain mushrooms, is pending lab analysis, arrest reports state.

Arrest reports state that investigators served a search warrant at the home after Francis had made a series of drug transactions over several months.

He was being held at the Pinellas County jail Thursday with bail initially set at $375,000.