Woman killed in Hillsborough crash involving minors, stolen car, police chase

A 44-year-old woman is dead and four minors are under investigation after a police chase resulted in a fatal crash on Saturday night near Plant City.

Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Tampa police located a stolen black Nissan at 26th Street and Chelsea Ave., according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. The car was occupied by four boys who ranged in age from 12 to 15, and one of the boys was the driver, police said.

When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the Nissan’s driver fled with the car and a police chase ensued, according to the release. The driver drove eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard toward Plant City, and then southbound on Turkey Creek Road where the Nissan rear-ended a Honda sedan, according to the release.

Police said the impact forced the Honda into a telephone pole.

The Honda’s three occupants were taken to the hospital, where a one passenger, a 44-year-old woman, died from her injuries. A 24-year old woman who was also in the Honda is in critical condition, while a 30-year-old male is stable, according to police.

Police said two of the four boys in the Nissan were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.

