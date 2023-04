One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Pinellas Park apartment complex early Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened about 1:50 a.m. at the Boardwalk Apartments, 6401 102 Ave. N, according to Pinellas Park police. One person died and another was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting but said there is no danger to the public.