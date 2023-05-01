Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in Tarpon Springs shooting

Published 32 minutes ago

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Tarpon Springs.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department responded to East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Levis Avenue around 8:13 p.m. for reports of gunshots, the department said in a media release. While trying to find witnesses to the shooting, officers were notified that two people with gunshot wounds had arrived at Advent Health of North Pinellas. One of the people died.

Investigators learned the shooting happened in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue and launched a homicide investigation.

The department has not released any other information. Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call (727) 938-2849.

