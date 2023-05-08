Plant City police shoot, kill man in post office parking lot

Plant City police officers shot and killed an armed, suicidal man on Sunday, according to the Plant City Police Department.

Officers responded about 5:15 p.m. to a call regarding a suicidal person in a parking lot of the U.S. Post Office, 2501 Walden Woods Dr., according to a new release from the department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gun, police said.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation but the man pointed a gun at them “in an aggressive manner,” according to the news release. Officers then shot and killed the man.

Plant City police did not release the name of the man who was killed or the officers involved in the shooting. The officers were placed on routine paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the incident.