Man killed in shooting at Riverview Wawa, deputies say

A man was found with a fatal gunshot wound at a Wawa in Riverview on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the Wawa on the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Gibsonton Drive around 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s Office. Deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, deputies said. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the man’s name, citing Marsy’s Law.

The shooting happened in the store’s parking lot and detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide, deputies said. Investigators were looking at security footage to determine how many suspects were involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.