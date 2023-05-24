Advertisement

St. Petersburg police arrest uncle, nephew in Baypointe Preserve fatal shooting

Kevin Lassiter faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Derrick Mims. Troy Lassiter is facing a charge of being a principal to murder.
Troy Lassiter, left, and Kevin Lassiter have been arrested in the fatal shooting of Derrick D. Mims. [ Courtesy of St. Petersburg Police Department ]
Published 49 minutes ago

St. Petersburg police have arrested two people in the death of a 32-year-old man who was shot on Friday, the agency announced.

Kevin Lassiter, 32, has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Derrick D. Mims. Lassiter’s uncle, 26-year-old Troy Lassiter, is facing a charge of being a principal to murder in the first degree.

Police responded to a call at 5:39 p.m. Friday that someone had been shot at the Baypointe Preserve apartments, 11901 4th Street North in St. Petersburg. When they arrived, they found Mims in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Mims was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Police believe Mims knew Kevin and Troy Lassiter and that the shooting was not random.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

