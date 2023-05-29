Man set another on fire after argument, Hillsborough deputies say

After two men got into an argument at a Tampa gas station Sunday afternoon, one of them splashed the other with gasoline and set him on fire, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office report.

The two men got into a verbal altercation at the Mobile gas station at 14516 N 22nd St. in Tampa at 4:32 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office report. A news release did not say what the argument was about.

Earl Hargrove Jr., 34, then bought a small amount of gasoline, poured it on the other man and lit him on fire, according to the report. The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Hargrove was charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm and attempted first degree murder. Anyone with information about this case can call 813-247-8200.