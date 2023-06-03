Advertisement
Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in fatal shooting

An unidentified victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds Friday evening.
Breaking news card for crime *** delete and write caption **** [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joel Elkanah Jr., 25, as a suspect in a Friday night fatal shooting in the 12100 block of Nebraska Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office said Elkanah is wanted on first degree murder charges.

Joel Elkanah Jr., 25, was named by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office as a suspect in a fatal shooting. [ Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ]

“While we believe this to be an isolated incident at this time, Elkanah Jr. is considered armed and dangerous, and we are dedicated to ensuring he is arrested for his crime,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press release statement.

The victim, who has not been named, was found by deputies just after 7 p.m. Friday with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

