Police investigating homicide in Northeast Tampa

Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a car in Northeast Tampa Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Woodville Street, north of E Hillsborough Avenue, at around 5:45 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the River Oaks apartment complex, the department said in a news release.

They found a man in his early thirties dead inside a silver Nissan in the parking lot.

“Detectives continue to gather evidence and develop leads in the case,” according to the news release. “Although early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random incident.”

No other details were immediately released.