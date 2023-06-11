Seminole church suspends service as police respond to reported shooting

Reports of a shooting shuttered Park Boulevard and suspended services at a Seminole church as law enforcement swarmed the area early Sunday morning to investigate.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an armed person near Park Boulevard and 134th Street N, according to a news release.

Oakhurst United Methodist Church suspended service due to the large law enforcement presence and road closures. Officials said the incident does not involve the church.

“Our property is being used as a staging ground for the Sheriff’s Department,” the church wrote on its Facebook page.

Standing outside the church Sunday in the early morning light, Pastor Nathan Carlson said the shooting had been across the street, adding: “We pray for those involved.”

Deputies are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.