Tampa police seek suspect in fatal assault

A man was found assaulted in the 1500 block of N Nebraska Ave. Tuesday evening, according to police.
The Tampa Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal assault near Ybor City on Tuesday.
Tampa police are searching for a man they say assaulted and fatally injured another man near Ybor City on Tuesday evening.

Tampa police responded to a report of an assault in the 1500 block of N Nebraska Ave. and found a man in his mid-30s with upper body trauma, according to the Tampa Police Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. Police did not identify the man.

The incident was not random, according to police.

Investigators are looking for a man in his early to mid-30s who was wearing a gray shirt and gray jogging pants and left the area in a black SUV, possibly a Nissan, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

