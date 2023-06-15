Boy, 15, shot in face by another teen in Palm Harbor, deputies say

A 15-year-old old boy was in stable condition after another teen boy shot him in the face in Palm Harbor on Wednesday, deputies said.

Deputies responded about 3:55 p.m. to a call about a teen who was shot on the 3700 block of Cheltenham Drive, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his face.

Another boy, also 15, left the area before deputies arrived. Other deputies found him a short distance away.

The wounded boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition, deputies said.

Deputies said the shooting appears to be accidental but the investigation continued Thursday. No other details have been released.