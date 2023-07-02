Advertisement
Tampa Police make arrest in Nebraska Avenue homicide

The shooting occurred Saturday in the 7800 block of N. Nebraska Avenue after a verbal altercation turned physical, police said
Officers “following developing leads” found Fairley and took him into custody, according to the statement. The investigation remains active.
Officers "following developing leads" found Fairley and took him into custody, according to the statement. The investigation remains active. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and BOYZELL HOSEY | Times ]
By
Published 1 hour ago

A 38-year-old man faces charges in connection to a fatal shooting when a verbal altercation Saturday evening turned physical.

Responding to a call just before 6:00 p.m. about a shooting in the 7800 block of N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa Police officers found a man with upper body trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to a media release.

Witnesses, according to the police department, told detectives that 38-year-old Khanji Fairley shot the victim and fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Officers “following developing leads” found Fairley and took him into custody, according to the release. The investigation remains active.

  • Olivia George - Tampa Reporter

    Olivia George is a reporter covering the City of Tampa. Reach her at ogeorge@tampabay.com.

