Tampa Police make arrest in Nebraska Avenue homicide

A 38-year-old man faces charges in connection to a fatal shooting when a verbal altercation Saturday evening turned physical.

Responding to a call just before 6:00 p.m. about a shooting in the 7800 block of N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa Police officers found a man with upper body trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to a media release.

Witnesses, according to the police department, told detectives that 38-year-old Khanji Fairley shot the victim and fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Officers “following developing leads” found Fairley and took him into custody, according to the release. The investigation remains active.