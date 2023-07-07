Man, 65, dies in custody at Pinellas County Jail

Pinellas County detectives are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man who died Thursday while in custody at the Pinellas County Jail.

Richard Cullens was found unresponsive in his cell around 7:50 p.m. according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and medical staff performed life-saving measures on Cullens until paramedics responded. Cullens was pronounced dead at 8:28 p.m.

Detectives do not believe Cullens had been in any physical altercations or been injured while in custody.

The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine Cullen’s cause and manner of death, the sheriff’s office said.

Cullens was booked into the jail on May 23 after deputies arrested him for violation of injunction for protection against repeated domestic violence and failure to appear for violence of injunction for protection, deputies said.