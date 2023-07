A 47-year-old man died after a shooting took place inside a Clearwater apartment late Friday night, according to a city of Clearwater press release.

A woman was also shot in the leg and taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening, the release said.

The shooting happened during an altercation in the apartment, and the person who fired the shots has been questioned, but no further details were provided in the release.