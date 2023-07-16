Several hurt when driver crashes into St. Petersburg apartment building

A driver who traveled the wrong way on 15th Avenue S crashed into an apartment building about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to St. Petersburg police.

Deairis Bargman, 32, did not stop when an officer tried to pull the vehicle over, police said. He then crashed into a building in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue S, injuring a man inside an apartment. That man was treated and released, according to investigators.

Bargman was also hurt and taken to a hospital, and a passenger in the car was seriously injured, police said.

Other residents of the apartment building had to leave as officials checked to see whether the structure was safe after the crash.

Bargman faces charges of driving under the influence with property damage, fleeing and eluding, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, according to police.