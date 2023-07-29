St. Petersburg bicyclist killed in hit and run; police seeking driver

PINELLAS PARK — A St. Petersburg bicyclist was killed in what police say was a hit and run early this morning.

At 3:05 a.m., Pinellas Park officers responded to a crash in the 11700 block of 66th Street where 37-year-old William Christopher Rothey was struck by a vehicle as he rode his bicycle south along the paved shoulder and out of the curb lane, the police department said.

Rothey was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After the crash, the driver left the scene. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle abandoned in a Publix parking lot at 7333 Park Blvd.

Investigating officers are seeking a woman they say may have been the driver, 26-year-old Seminole resident Anaya Elisia Millan. Anyone with information regarding Millan’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 973-TIPS, or the Pinellas Park Police Department at (727) 369-7840.