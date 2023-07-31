Woman arrested in Pinellas Park hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

A 26-year-old woman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail Sunday night after the Pinellas Park Police Department identified her as a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist.

Anaya Elisia Millan of Seminole turned herself in about 6:30 p.m. and was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Millan was being held Monday on a $150,000 bond.

According to a previous news release, Pinellas Park officers responded early Saturday morning to the 1700 block of 66th Street, where 37-year-old William Christopher Rothey was struck by a vehicle as he rode his bicycle south along the paved shoulder. Rothey died at a local hospital, police said.

Police said Millan left the scene without stopping or helping Rothey. After the crash, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle abandoned in the parking lot of the Publix at 733 Park Blvd.