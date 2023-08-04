Largo man arrested in death investigation

A 38-year-old Largo man was arrested in connection with the death of a person found Thursday night on Vonn Road, according to a spokesperson with the Largo Police Department.

Christopher Lawson Myers, 38, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail about 3 a.m. Friday on a first-degree murder charge and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. Police did not say what led investigators to arrest Myers.

In a news release Thursday night, police said one person had been detained. The agency has not identified the person who died or how the person died.

Myers remained in the Pinellas County Jail Friday morning, according to jail records.