Hillsborough sheriff: Woman ‘accidentally fired a gun’ at Brandon Mall

The Brandon Mall was closed down Saturday afternoon after a woman reached for something in her purse and “accidentally fired a gun in her bag,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said after reviewing surveillance footage.

A heavy law enforcement response to the mall was prompted after initial reports of a “possible shooting,” Sheriff Chad Chronister posted on social media just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

It was not an active shooter situation, Chronister wrote, and the mall is secure. The incident appears to be “isolated” and involves only one person.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies couldn’t locate anyone that was injured in the incident. As of 5:30 p.m., roughly two hours after the incident, the mall was still closed.

“Every day, our deputies put their lives on the line to protect our communities and today was no different,” Chronister said in a prepared statement. “Our agency’s dedication and swift response to this incident demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens.”