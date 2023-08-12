Man found dead in USF parking lot; police investigate

TAMPA — A man was found dead in a University of South Florida parking lot Saturday morning, according to campus police, who are investigating the incident. There appears to be no “active threat” to the university, officials said.

The man was not affiliated with USF, according to a news release from the campus police department. He was in his 60s and “appeared to have suffered trauma.”

Police discovered him in parking lot 3C near the Fine Arts Building in Tampa.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.