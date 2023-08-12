Advertisement
Man found dead in USF parking lot; police investigate

Officials on Saturday said there appears to be no “active threat.” The man was not affiliated with USF.
University of South Florida police said a man was found dead in a campus parking lot early Saturday.
TAMPA — A man was found dead in a University of South Florida parking lot Saturday morning, according to campus police, who are investigating the incident. There appears to be no “active threat” to the university, officials said.

The man was not affiliated with USF, according to a news release from the campus police department. He was in his 60s and “appeared to have suffered trauma.”

Police discovered him in parking lot 3C near the Fine Arts Building in Tampa.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

