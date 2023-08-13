Man dies while in custody in Hillsborough County late Saturday

A man died while in the custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, according to a media release .

Sheriff’s deputies first encountered the man around 10:15 p.m. at 5001 Orient Rd., east of Tampa. It’s unclear why law enforcement arrived at the scene, but the man “battered” multiple deputies before they detained him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Soon after, the man started showing signs of “medical distress” and became unresponsive, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

Autopsy results had not been released as of Sunday morning. Deputies have not revealed the man’s identity. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the man’s death, the Sheriff’s Office said.