Two dead in Plant City after shots fired

Two men are dead after a shooting in Plant City Sunday morning, according to the Plant City Police Department.

Both men died from upper-body wounds, according to a media release. Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at 2:44 a.m. The officers discovered two men with visible trauma on the 1300 block of East Church Street. Both men were transported to local hospitals where they later died.

Officers are calling the event an “isolated incident” that doesn’t present a threat to the public.

The case is under investigation. Plant City Police encourage anyone with information to call Sergeant Gerald Baker at 813-707-2271.