Plant City birthday party shooting leaves one man dead, second injured

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Plant City after a man in his 40′s was fatally shot in the chest during a birthday party Saturday.

The shooting on Branch Forbes Road was reported to the sheriff’s office around 5:46 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told detectives there were at least 10 people at the party when the shooter fired his gun. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to the hospital, but deputies said he was expected to survive.

“There is never a reason for a joyous occasion to turn violent,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in an agency news release.

The investigation remains ongoing.