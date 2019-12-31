Advertisement
  1. News
  2. /
  3. Business

Culligan to buy AquaVenture Holdings of Tampa for $1.1 billion

AquaVenture provides water filtration, desalination and other services to commercial, government and institutional clients in North and South America and the Caribbean.
Anthony Ibargüen is president and chief executive officer of AquaVenture Holdings, which has its principal offices in Tampa. From 1996 to 2000, he was president and chief operating officer of Tech Data, the multinational technology distributor that's based in Largo. [Photo courtesy AquaVenture Holdings]
Anthony Ibargüen is president and chief executive officer of AquaVenture Holdings, which has its principal offices in Tampa. From 1996 to 2000, he was president and chief operating officer of Tech Data, the multinational technology distributor that's based in Largo. [Photo courtesy AquaVenture Holdings]
By Richard Danielson
Published 3 minutes ago

TAMPA — Culligan, a household name in water treatment, is buying Tampa-grown AquaVenture Holdings for $1.1 billion, including debt.

AquaVenture, currently a publicly traded company, has 665 employees, about a sixth of them at its principal offices north of Race Track Road near the Hillsborough-Pinellas county line. It sells two different kinds of water services through two divisions, Seven Seas Water and Quench, and expects to end this year with revenues of about $200 million.

Seven Seas Water operates 11 desalination plants that deliver 8.5 billion gallons of drinking water a year to government, institutional and other customers in the Caribbean and South America. It also operates more than 100 waste waster treatment plants.

Quench, which accounts for a little more than half the company’s revenue, provides filtered-water coolers and related services to about 55,000 commercial and institutional customers in more than 300 metro areas across the United States and Canada.

“AquaVenture is a leading player in water purification solutions with a strong record of innovation,” Culligan chief executive officer Scott Clawson said in a joint announcement of the merger. Culligan is based in suburban Chicago and is owned by Advent International, a global private equity firm with $54 billion in assets.

Culligan has agreed to pay $27.10 per share of AquaVenture stock. If approved by AquaVenture shareholders, the sale is expected to close in early April.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement to join forces with Culligan and its leading presence in the global water industry, and believe it delivers compelling value to all AquaVenture stakeholders,” AquaVenture president and chief executive officer Anthony Ibargüen said. “Our leadership team is proud of the development and success of AquaVenture, and excited for what our employees can accomplish in partnership with Culligan in the future."

After the merger, AquaVenture will be part of Culligan’s operations as a privately held company. In a Q&A for employees, AquaVenture said “Culligan has stated their intention is for our teams to stay in place and operate independently.”

AquaVenture was founded in 2006 by Douglas R. Brown, now the chairman of the company’s board, with several former colleagues from Ionics, a water company acquired by General Electric.

It established Seven Seas in Tampa in 2007 to provide business development, engineering, procurement, accounting, finance and other administrative services to its operations. Its acquisition of Quench in 2014 set off a period of rapid growth that has seen the company acquire 22 other companies in the past five years.

“We’ve invested in building scale in this business for the better part of the last decade to be able to be the one consistent, fully integrated national provider of these services,” Ibargüen said during comments about the growth of Quench during an earnings call in November.

AquaVenture went public with an initial public offering of stock in 2016 and has a current total stock market value of about $862 million. Its stock was trading up slightly Tuesday morning at $27.15 a share.

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

  1. Is vanilla the next exotic crop for Florida?
    3 hours ago• Environment
    Samples of cured Vanilla tahitensis from Ecuador (on top) and Vanilla pompona, grown in South Florida, part of a study at the University of Florida's Tropical Research and Education Center in Homestead on Thursday December 19, 2019. Pedro Portal PPORTAL@MIAMIHERALD.COM [PEDRO PORTAL | Miami Herald]
    UF scientists are helping start a niche market for this flavor.
  2. Dear Penny: I don’t have much money. How do I invest in my granddaughter?
    Yesterday• Business
    [Getty Images] [SOL STOCK LTD | Getty Images/iStockphoto]
  3. New cruise ships will begin sailing from Florida in 2020
    Yesterday• Travel
    The Carnival Legend cruise ship passes west under the Sunshine Skyway bridge in Tampa Bay on its way for a seven-day cruise in the western Caribbean. The bridge could be raised or replaced in order to help accommodate mega cruise ships, but that would be costly and not solve the problem by itself, a state study has found.
    Carnival’s Mardi Gras will have the first-ever roller coaster at sea.
  4. University hosts coffeehouse grand opening
    Yesterday• Pasco
    Benedict's Coffeehouse has opened on the Saint Leo University campus in St. Leo. A grand opening celebration is planned for Jan. 13. [Saint Leo University]
    News and notes on Pasco County businesses
  5. Restaurant honors law enforcement with free meals, and other Hernando business news
    Yesterday• Hernando
    Oak Hill Hospital team members adopted 164 "angels" during the holiday season. [Katie Stacy/Oak Hill Hospital]
    News and notes on local businesses
  6. Jeff Vinik bought the Lightning. Then his influence spread over Tampa Bay.
    Dec. 29• Business
    Left to right, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Cissy Proctor, Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson and Strategic Property Partners CEO James Nozar break ground on the new JW Marriott Hotel at Water Street in Tampa, FL Tuesday, April 24, 2018. [JAMES BORCHUCK | Times (2018)]
    Vinik and his family have left a mark on development, transportation, and tech, among other things.
  7. Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them
    Dec. 27• Business
    Hundreds of guests watch the Happily Ever After fireworks show in front of Cinderella's Castle on Tuesday, July 30, 2018 at Walt Disney Worlds Magic Kingdom in Orlando. Guests scope out a spot on Main Street hours before the show begins to get the best view possible. ALLIE GOULDING | Times [Tampa Bay Times (2018)]
    Employees who wear Mickey, Minnie and Donald Duck costumes have each filed police reports.
  8. Pinellas County’s new tourism leader lays out plans for collaboration to grow destination
    Dec. 27• Business
    Steve Hayes, the new CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, started on Dec. 16. [Visit St. Pete/Clearwater]
    Steve Hayes is just starting his second week at Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, which has been without a leader for nearly a year.
  9. Tampa’s booming. Mayor Jane Castor’s challenges: Keep up. Don’t get in the way.
    Dec. 27• Business
    Construction of the Water Street Tampa office tower at 1001 Water Street with the Tampa skyline in the background as seen from the neighboring University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute. [RICHARD DANIELSON | Times]
    To do both, City Hall is looking at streamlining the permit process, keeping offices open later to expand access and having a list of certified arborists at the ready to help property owners get tree...
  10. Online sales make up a larger portion of overall sales again
    Dec. 26• Business
    People shop post-holiday sales at HomeGoods, the day after Christmas, on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 in St. Petersburg. [MARTHA ASENCIO RHINE | Times]
    Overall retail sales rose 3.4 percent compared to the longer holiday shopping season a year ago.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement