Duke reveals how much Florida electric bills may change in 2025

Tampa Bay’s two largest power providers are filing to raise base rates for customers again in 2025.

Duke Energy and Tampa Electric Co. are expected to file thousands of pages of paperwork Tuesday with the Florida Public Service Commission, providing details into their requests to increase customers’ base rates next year. Base rates are one of several components that add up to the ultimate cost of customers’ monthly electricity bills.

The Public Service Commission regulates utilities and must approve the companies’ plans for them to take effect. Duke and Tampa Electric provide electricity to at least some of Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando counties and other parts of the state.

Duke’s filing, made Tuesday morning, asks for $820 million over three years from its customers to cover grid improvements, such as strengthening poles and wires, and build 14 new solar farms, including one in Hernando County, said company spokesperson Ana Gibbs. The increase would equate to customers paying about $16.48 more per month in 2025, $2.73 more in 2026 and $2.93 more in 2027 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts, according to a company news release.

However, Duke customers are expected to see their bills go down overall in January 2025 compared to January of this year, the company said. That’s because prior costs added in 2022 for things like storm resilience will be expiring. Gibbs said residential customers could see their bills go down by about $3.04 based on current estimates for 1,000 kilowatt hours.

The requests come after several years of Tampa Bay residents feeling the pinch of hefty electric bills, which utility companies have attributed to the soaring price of natural gas nationwide in 2022 and 2023. The vast majority of electricity in Florida is generated by burning natural gas to create power, and the utility companies pass the costs of fuel onto their customers.

But as natural gas prices have started to come down, Duke also announced Tuesday that it would separately seek a reduction in how much its customers pay for fuel.

That separate filing, which Duke said would be made later this month and is also subject to approval from the Public Service Commission, could go into effect as soon as June and could lower a 1,000-kilowatt bill by about $5. Duke similarly enacted a fuel cost reduction that went into effect in January, it said, bringing residential bills down by about $11.29.

Tampa Electric had not yet announced its filing by 10 a.m. Tuesday. A previous summary document it submitted to the commission estimated it would seek more than $450 million from its customers over the next three years.

After Tuesday’s filings are complete, the Public Service Commission is expected to schedule hearings for the coming months at different locations around the state to hear feedback from Floridians on the rate hike proposals. The commission will then decide to approve the plans by the end of the year.

This is a breaking story. Check tampabay.com for updates.