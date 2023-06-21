Advertisement
Driver ejected, badly hurt in fiery Clearwater crash on US 19, police say

Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
A man was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after a crash on U.S. 19 in which he was ejected and the vehicle caught fire, Clearwater police reported.
Published 17 minutes ago

The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Sunset Point Road. Police said the driver of a 2016 Honda Pilot crashed into the divider. He was ejected and the vehicle caught on fire, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said were possibly life threatening.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were shut down for about three hours as police investigated.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

No other details were immediately released.

