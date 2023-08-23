Advertisement
  1. News
  2. /
  3. Clearwater

Clearwater woman dead after apparent lightning strike, officials say

The body was found in the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard on Sand Key after storms subsided Wednesday night, the city said in a news release.
In this July 19, 2019, photo, several cloud-to-ground lightning strikes can be seen in the distance as a storm moves out toward the Gulf of Mexico over Boca Ciega Bay. A 73-year-old woman is believed to have died after being struck by lightning in the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard on Sand Key Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the city of Clearwater.
In this July 19, 2019, photo, several cloud-to-ground lightning strikes can be seen in the distance as a storm moves out toward the Gulf of Mexico over Boca Ciega Bay. A 73-year-old woman is believed to have died after being struck by lightning in the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard on Sand Key Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the city of Clearwater. [ Times (2019) ]
By
Published 1 hour ago|Updated 1 hour ago

First responders were called to Sand Key Wednesday night after a man reported that a woman had been struck by lightning, according to Clearwater authorities.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Police Department employees responded to the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard to investigate the report, which came in around 7:45 p.m., the city said in a news release.

They found the body of a 73-year-old woman lying on a sidewalk between a parking area and one of the condo buildings at the Bayside Gardens IV complex, officials said.

According to the release, “There were no witnesses to the incident; a man discovered her body on the sidewalk after storms had rolled through the area.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Up next:Clearwater ousts downtown director, and a key post is vacant again
  • Amy Gehrt - Editor, Breaking News

    Amy Gehrt is a breaking news editor. Reach her at agehrt@tampabay.com.

MORE FOR YOU

Advertisement
Advertisement