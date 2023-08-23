First responders were called to Sand Key Wednesday night after a man reported that a woman had been struck by lightning, according to Clearwater authorities.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Police Department employees responded to the 1300 block of Gulf Boulevard to investigate the report, which came in around 7:45 p.m., the city said in a news release.

They found the body of a 73-year-old woman lying on a sidewalk between a parking area and one of the condo buildings at the Bayside Gardens IV complex, officials said.

According to the release, “There were no witnesses to the incident; a man discovered her body on the sidewalk after storms had rolled through the area.”

The investigation is ongoing.