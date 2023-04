Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies detained one person Friday in connection to a death investigation in Holiday, according to a news release from the agency.

Deputies received reports of a dead person just after noon Friday in the 3400 block of Moog Road.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any identifying information about anyone involved as of 4:43 p.m. Friday, nor did it state how the person died.

