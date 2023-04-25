Advertisement

Pasco Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered while delivering to home in Holiday, sheriff says

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office provided an update on its homicide investigation during a Tuesday press conference.
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced more details on the murder of an Uber Eats driver in Holiday during a Tuesday press conference.
By
Published 28 minutes ago

While delivering food to a Pasco County home, an Uber Eats driver was killed and his body dismembered, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed during a Tuesday press conference.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said deputies found human remains in trash bags around the side of the house.

Nocco said camera footage shows the man walking to the house, but the video ended when he arrived at the door.

The homicide investigation began Friday when the man’s body was found in a home in the 3400 block of Moog Road. Neighbors said the road has been closed for days around the home and dive teams have been checking nearby bodies of water.

Oscar Adrian Solis, 30, was detained by deputies Friday before later being arrested, according to the release. He faces a homicide charge.

Oscar Adrian Solis, 30, was arrested in connection to a death investigation in Holiday.
This is a breaking news story. Check back to tampabay.com for updates.

