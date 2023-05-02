Man found dead in Tampa apartment with ‘upper body trauma,’ police say

A man was found dead Monday afternoon in a northeast Tampa apartment, according to a Tuesday evening news release from the Tampa Police Department. Officers believe he was the victim of “a targeted attack.”

Officers were sent to The Beck at Hidden River apartments at 8801 Hidden River Parkway — near Tampa Palms and New Tampa — just past 2:30 p.m. Monday after a maintenance worker found the man’s body. The release said an autopsy “revealed he died as a result of upper body trauma.”

Police did not provide the man’s name or age.

Officers don’t think there is any threat to the public but said the investigation is ongoing.

Members of the public who have information about the man’s death are asked to contact the department at 813-231-6130. Anyone who wants to submit an anonymous tip can do so at 800-873-TIPS (8477).