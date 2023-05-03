Tampa man shot, killed by family member after argument, police say

A Tampa man is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to police.

It happened at a home located in the 3300 block of E 26th Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Tampa Police Department said in a Wednesday evening news release.

The man and a relative got into an argument and that person shot him, according to the release. When police arrived, they found the man with ”a single gunshot wound to his upper body.”

Police did not provide the name or age of the man who died. They also did not release any identifying information about the shooter or say if that person has been arrested or faces charges.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, the release said.