1 killed, 2 injured in Pasco shooting

One man was killed and another man and a juvenile male were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Spring Hill, deputies said.

Deputies responded just before midnight to a shooting call in the area of Bathurst Avenue, in the Leisure Hills neighborhood, and found three people who had been shot, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said two men who knew each other got into an argument that escalated and one of the men shot the other. A juvenile male and another man were also shot, and that man died, deputies said.

The juvenile and the first man who was shot were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Deputies took a suspect into custody.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other details.