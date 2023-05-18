Man arrested after fatal fight in St. Petersburg, police say

A 46-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a man he physically fought with Wednesday in St. Petersburg died, according to police.

According to a Thursday news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an injured man at 9th Terrace South and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South.

Police say Glendon Anderson, 44, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and pronounced dead.

Detectives believe Anderson and Derick Solomon got into a fight before his death, the release says.

According to the release, the two men knew each other, but police did not say how they knew each other or what led to the fight between the two.

Solomon is facing a charge of second-degree murder. No jail booking information is available for Solomon as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.