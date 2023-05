A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in St. Petersburg, according to city police.

Officers were called to 11901 Fourth Street N around 5:39 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting and discovered Derrick D. Mims lying on the pavement, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

No other details were released in what the agency described as an ongoing homicide investigation.