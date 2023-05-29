Hillsborough deputies say person found dead in vehicle was murdered

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Thonotosassa.

Someone called the sheriff’s office at 4:01 p.m. Sunday afternoon about a person who was found injured inside a vehicle on the 11700 block of Williams Road. Deputies arrived to find a male victim who had suffered “upper body trauma,” according to a news release. No further details were given.

The person in the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation was ongoing Monday. The sheriff’s office release said that “it appears that there is no threat to the public related to this case.” Anyone with information can call 813-247-8200.