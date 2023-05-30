Man killed in drive-by shooting at Tampa apartment complex, deputies say

A man was killed Monday in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in an unincorporated part of Tampa, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the 6800 block of N 50th St. about 2:15 p.m. after receiving calls about gunfire at the Del Rio Apartments, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a man dead in front of the apartment complex.

The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s name and typically does not release the names of suspected crime victims due to Marsy’s Law.

Investigators learned that at least one person inside a vehicle fired shots in the direction of the complex and left the area. Deputies later found the vehicle believed to be involved but had not identified any suspects in the shooting and did not know if the man was the intended target.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 813-247-8200.