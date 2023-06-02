Tampa woman faces charges in theft of $25k from addiction treatment center

A Tampa woman who worked at the Phoenix House addiction treatment center has been arrested on charges that she stole more than $25,000 from the non-profit facility in 2022, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Friday news release.

Zaria Walker, 21, was hired by Phoenix House in August as a payroll administer. Over a period of weeks in November and December, Walker logged additional hours for a person who no longer worked at the center and had the money deposited into an account using another person’s identity, deputies say.

Detectives said that the bank account was linked to Walker.

Walker was arrested on May 18, according to jail records. She faces three counts of false entry in books of business entity, one count of fraudulent use of personal information and one count of second-degree grand theft, jail records show.

She was released May 20 on $16,000 bail, records state.