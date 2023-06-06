Man who entered alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens arrested, Tampa police say

Tampa police have arrested a man who they say went into the alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens and posted video of it on social media.

Jacob Pursifull, 20, “jumped over a fence to unlawfully enter the park” on Thursday, Tampa police reported in a news release on Tuesday. Pursifull then went into the alligator enclosure while another person filmed him, police said.

The video then was uploaded onto social media sites. Police were able to identify and locate Pursifull based on those social media posts, police said.

He was arrested Monday evening on charges of burglary, theft of services and trespassing. He was booked at the Orient Road Jail, where he remained Tuesday on $8,500 bail, jail records state.

Records state that Pursifull is from Prarieville, La.