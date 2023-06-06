Advertisement
Tampa Bay man arrested in fatal shooting in Hillsborough, deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Joel Elkanah Jr. in a news release Tuesday night.
A 25-year-old Spring Hill man who was being sought in a fatal Friday night shooting in Hillsborough County turned himself in Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Joel Elkanah Jr. in a news release Tuesday night.

The agency did not provide any identifying information about the person Elkanah is accused of shooting.

The slaying happened in the 12100 block of Nebraska Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday. Elkanah was named as a suspect on Saturday.

Elkanah is facing a first-degree murder charge. He was booked into a Hillsborough County jail and is being held without bond, jail records show.

