Teen stabbed in Pinellas Park bank parking lot has ‘life-threatening’ injuries, cops say

Published 18 minutes ago

A teen was stabbed in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank in Pinellas Park on Tuesday night, police reported.

Pinellas Park police said a 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo bank, 7100 U.S. Highway 19 N, at about 9 p.m.

Police said the teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they are investigating. They released no other details.

“In the interest of maintaining the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the Pinellas Park Police Department will not be releasing any further information at this time,” the agency said in a news release sent to local media on Wednesday morning.

