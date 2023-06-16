Man in custody after barricading inside St. Petersburg Wells Fargo bank, police say

A man barricaded himself inside a Wells Fargo bank in St. Petersburg for about an hour on Friday afternoon before he was taken into custody, police said.

St. Petersburg police were called to the bank, 2350 34th Street N, after the man walked inside at 12:41 p.m. and said he had a gun.

The man let people leave the bank and sat inside until about 1:50 p.m., when he exited the building and gave himself up to police, said Ken Knight, a police department spokesperson.

Knight said it was not a bank robbery and that a motive had not yet been determined.

No other details were immediately available.